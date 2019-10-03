|
|
Bob Morgan Jr.
Reese "Bob" Robert Morgan Jr., 71, went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was a resident of Van Buren. Bob was born to Gertrude and Reese Morgan Sr. at St. Edward Hospital in Fort Smith. He attended school at St. Boniface, Ramsey Junior High, Northside High School and Westark Community College. He served our country in the Navy for 3 ½ years and was one of Van Buren's Hometown Heroes. He was an employee of Rheem Manufacturing for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet Stevenson Morgan; a son, James L. Morgan; a daughter, Amanda Sue Grant; a sister, Alberta Stocco; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Edith Morgan.
Bob learned in February of this year that he had stage 4 lung cancer and it quickly spread to his spine and liver. The body he no longer needs has been donated to the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
A memorial service will be planned in the future and at that time his ashes will be placed at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 4, 2019