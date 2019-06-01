|
Bob Myers
Bob Robbie Myers, 71, of Hackett passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home. He was the owner of Performance Marine and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Myers; one son, Bryan Myers of New Braunfels, Texas; three daughters, Audra Myers of Drake, N.D., Lisa Hartsfield of Arlington, Texas, and Lacey Keeney of McCleary, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019