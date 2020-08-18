Bob Pierce
Bobby "Bob" Franklin Pierce Sr., 87, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Statesville, N.C., to Gurney and Pauline (Travis) Pierce. Along with his wife Pat, Bob established Woodco Furniture in 1977, which has been a family business since. His family was the delight of his life. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and got the blessing to be a great-grandfather. He and Pat loved to travel and had many wonderful trips together, many times to attend Razorback games; he was an avid Hogs fan. He was an active member of Rye Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jerry Mikel Bird.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pat of the home; a son, Bobby Pierce Jr. and wife Lesley of Fort Smith; a daughter, Teresa Bird and husband Jim of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Krissi Beeks and husband Will of Siloam Springs, Cara Morland and husband Daniel of Bentonville, Avery Johnson and husband Parker of Fort Smith and Bennett Pierce of Russellville; and four great-grandchildren, Presley and Crosby Beeks and Remington and Pierce Morland.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Rye Hill Baptist Church with private family burial to follow, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Will Beeks, Daniel Morland, Parker Johnson, Bennett Pierce, Jim Bird and Chuck Kuehl.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Bob and Pat's Sunday school class at Rye Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's honor to Rye Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.