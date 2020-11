Or Copy this URL to Share

Bob Puhrmann

Robert John Puhrmann, 77, of Bokoshe died Nov. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with burial at Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

He is survived by three daughters, Becky Brown, Diana Goins and Lynn Donaho; a sister, Mary Johnson; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



