Bob Roberts
Bob Roberts, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Greenwood. He was born May 25, 1927, to John and Callie (Chesney) Roberts.
Bob worked at Whirlpool as a supervisor in the porcelain department, until his retirement in 1989. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He taught them all how to drive by age 12, ride a horse, get stuck on four wheelers, keep their eyes on the ball, raise animals and mow grass.
He played semi-pro league baseball in Fort Smith at Andrews Field for the Fort Smith Giants until he was drafted by the U.S. Army into World War II. It is with great comfort that Bob will be buried with his wife of 70 years at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith in the exact area that was Andrews Field, where he played his beloved baseball.
He was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fort Smith and was the longest tenured member at the time of his passing.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Roberts, two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by a brother, Bill Roberts and wife Chiquita of Fort Smith; a sister, Ginger Nash and husband Calvin of California; two sons, Dr. Bobby Roberts and wife Dee of Byhalia, Miss., and Dr. Steve Roberts and wife Amanda of Fort Smith; and a daughter, Theresa Edgmon and husband Tim of Odessa, Texas. Bob's legacy also includes seven grandchildren, Jason Roberts, Shanna Gomez, Gabe Roberts, Emmie Thomas, Ellie Glidewell, Amanda Owens and Ryan Edgmon; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, which Bob routinely cut down with his mower and brush hog (as well as barbed wire fences, concrete barriers, junction boxes, telephone and cable lines, boulders and a slew of other things), please consider a memorial donation to the church league ball fields of Fort Smith, where he spent many years of his life working with kids and coaching Cavanaugh Methodist Church to several titles. Donations may be made to Fort Smith Church League, P.O. Box 3999, Fort Smith, AR 72913, or email info@fscl.org.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.