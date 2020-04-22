|
Bob Standridge
Bob Standridge, 78, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 23, 1941, in Copeland to the late Cleve and Ovie (King) Standridge. He served in the U.S. Navy, was a self-employed truck driver for over 30 years and was leased to Landstar System for 26 years. He was a hard worker and loved traveling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Standridge.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Audie Standridge of the home; a son, Cleve Standridge and wife Lindsay of Van Buren; two special brothers-in-law, Jim Stem of Muldrow and John Stem of Fort Smith; six grandsons, Shon, Michael, Taylor, Tyler, Caleb and Lance; nine great-grandchildren; and many more relatives and friends.
Private burial will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2020