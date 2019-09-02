|
Bob Wineinger
Bob Wineinger was born June 12, 1925, in Alton, Kan. He passed away Aug. 31, 2019, at Methodist Nursing Home in Fort Smith. He was of the Methodist faith and loved being part of the fellowship at Parkview Alliance Church in Fort Smith in his later years. He retired from Dixie Cup in Fort Smith as a maintenance/machinist with 37 years of service. He was a Navy and Army veteran of World War II.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Wanda (Mooney) Wineinger; his father and mother, Lloyd L. and Sarah M. (Wertenberger) Wineinger; his brother, Leland Wineinger; and his sister, Betty Lou Wells.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Belle (Wineinger) Jordan; two children, Vicki Burdett (Ron) and Sharon Wineinger; two grandchildren, Natalie Davis (David) and Cecilia Danielle Burdett; a great-grandchild, Alexzander Burdett; along with many other family and friends.
Funeral service be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, followed by graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Fort Smith. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Hope Village — Village 2 Village, P.O. Box 756, Van Buren, AR 72956 or online at www.village2village.co.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 3, 2019