Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Wineinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Wineinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Wineinger Obituary
Bob Wineinger
Bob Wineinger was born June 12, 1925, in Alton, Kan. He passed away Aug. 31, 2019, at Methodist Nursing Home in Fort Smith. He was of the Methodist faith and loved being part of the fellowship at Parkview Alliance Church in Fort Smith in his later years. He retired from Dixie Cup in Fort Smith as a maintenance/machinist with 37 years of service. He was a Navy and Army veteran of World War II.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Wanda (Mooney) Wineinger; his father and mother, Lloyd L. and Sarah M. (Wertenberger) Wineinger; his brother, Leland Wineinger; and his sister, Betty Lou Wells.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Belle (Wineinger) Jordan; two children, Vicki Burdett (Ron) and Sharon Wineinger; two grandchildren, Natalie Davis (David) and Cecilia Danielle Burdett; a great-grandchild, Alexzander Burdett; along with many other family and friends.
Funeral service be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, followed by graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Fort Smith. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Hope Village — Village 2 Village, P.O. Box 756, Van Buren, AR 72956 or online at www.village2village.co.
Online obituary is available at www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now