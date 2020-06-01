Bobbie Decker

Bobbie Marie Decker, 77, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She retired from Fall Lakeview Cafeteria in Norman, Okla.

She was preceded in death by a son, Calvin Hamon; her parents, Lewis Calvin and Robbie Lou (Jergins) Goss; and a brother, Charles Goss.

She is survived by a daughter, Robin Mendelsberg of Hackett; two sisters, Betty Moore of Van Buren and Rhonda Crowley of Cedarville; two brothers, Lewis Goss and Robert Goss, both of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Brandy Cagle of Greenwood and Jennifer Sutton of Hackett; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Stephens and Annalyse Sutton; a sister-in-law, June McNutt; several nieces and nephews; and her furbaby, Nemo.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Sarah Grove Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store