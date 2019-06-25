|
Bobbie Russ
Bobbie Nell Sexton Russ, 86, of Booneville passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019 in Fort Smith. She was born June 15, 1933, in Hope. She was a retired licensed practical nurse and worked at many different places during her career. She was a faithful member of Southside Assembly of God Church in Booneville. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, watching old black and white westerns and faithfully giving to the church and many other various charities.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Earl Sexton and Damon Russ; two sisters, Betty Jo Breedlove and Joyce Boggs; mother, Julia (Reid) Mann; father, Marcus Faulkner; and stepfather, Emmet Earl Mann.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, 27, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Union Grove Cemetery in Blevins, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by two sons, Randall Sexton of La Porte, Texas, and Syd Sexton and wife Tammy of Deer Park, Texas; one brother, Manuel Mann of Booneville; two grandchildren, Sydney and Tiffany; and one great-grandchild.
