Bobbie Smith
Bobbie Ruth Jenkins Smith, age 89, passed from life on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Jan. 1, 1931, to Millard and Juanita Jenkins in Greenwood. Bobbie was a beautiful and vivacious woman. She was close to all of her family, but especially her eldest sister, Joy. Bobbie graduated from Greenwood High School and Mellie's Beauty College in Fort Smith. She managed and owned beauty shops in St. Louis for many years. After her husband's death, she returned to Greenwood to spend her final years. She had dreamed of returning to Greenwood for many years; she always referred to Greenwood as home. Bobbie lived with her beloved and devoted daughter, Debbie. She worshiped at Greenwood Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Smith; a son, Jimmy; her parents; two sisters, Joy Smith and Elizabeth Miller; four brothers, Billy, Tillman "Dude," John Clifton and Jerry Jenkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Dana Griffith and husband Sam of Greenwood and Debbie Smith of the home; two grandchildren, Sam Griffith and wife Celeste and James Griffith and wife Ashley; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Ty, Houston and Victoria Griffith; and six sisters, Judy Horan, Wanda DuCharme-Lloyd, Denna Bond, Miria Griffith, Sandra Turner and Patricia Knight.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2–7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020