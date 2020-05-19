Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Cemetery,
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Smith


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Smith Obituary
Bobbie Smith
Bobbie Ruth Jenkins Smith, age 89, passed from life on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Jan. 1, 1931, to Millard and Juanita Jenkins in Greenwood. Bobbie was a beautiful and vivacious woman. She was close to all of her family, but especially her eldest sister, Joy. Bobbie graduated from Greenwood High School and Mellie's Beauty College in Fort Smith. She managed and owned beauty shops in St. Louis for many years. After her husband's death, she returned to Greenwood to spend her final years. She had dreamed of returning to Greenwood for many years; she always referred to Greenwood as home. Bobbie lived with her beloved and devoted daughter, Debbie. She worshiped at Greenwood Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Smith; a son, Jimmy; her parents; two sisters, Joy Smith and Elizabeth Miller; four brothers, Billy, Tillman "Dude," John Clifton and Jerry Jenkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Dana Griffith and husband Sam of Greenwood and Debbie Smith of the home; two grandchildren, Sam Griffith and wife Celeste and James Griffith and wife Ashley; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Ty, Houston and Victoria Griffith; and six sisters, Judy Horan, Wanda DuCharme-Lloyd, Denna Bond, Miria Griffith, Sandra Turner and Patricia Knight.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2–7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -