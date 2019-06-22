|
Bobby Anderson
Bobby Ray Anderson, 88, of Vian died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Vian.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Crossing Church in Vian with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a son, William Anderson of Gore; a sister, Dortha Rogers of Vian; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
