Bobby Ball
Bobby D. Ball, age 81, of Fort Smith, formerly of Danville, passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019, at his home. Bob was born Nov. 11, 1937, in Belleville to the late Arthur "Dee" Albert Ball and Victoria Mae Pledger Ball. He was retired after 20 years from Wayne Poultry in April of 1987, after which time was co-owner of Revelation Christian Book Store with his wife in Central Mall in Fort Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Ball Howard; three brothers, John Thomas Ball, Clarence "Tooter" Ball and Pledger D. Ball; and two nephews, Roger Ball and Frankie Ball.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Audrey Laverne Ball; son, Jimmy Don Ball of Fort Smith; grandson, Dustin Thomas Ball and wife Joanna; one great-granddaughter, Lilly Alexis Ball of Fort Smith; one granddaughter, Jennifer Mayben and her girls, Brooke, Britanny, Bella, Megan, Eila and Payton, all of Ozark; as well as a host of friends and store customers.
Bob greatest hobbies were hunting and fishing and he loved his gardening. He loved working at the book store and printed names on thousands of Bibles over the years. He loved drinking coffee with the guys at the food court in the mall.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Danville, under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019