Bobby Branham
Bobby Branham, 81, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1938, in Cowlington, Okla. He served in the Air National Guard and was a retired parts manager and member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Rosa Branham.
He is survived by the love of his life of 63 years, Joyce Branham of the home; a daughter, Patresa White and husband Steven of Owasso, Okla.; a son, Bobby Branham and wife Dena of Russellville; four grandchildren, Courtney Garner (Sean), Lindsey Mashburn (Wade), Luke White (Lauren) and Jenny Branham; and five great-grandchildren, Hadley, Aubrey, Brooks, Avery and Corban.
Memorial graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Dora Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.