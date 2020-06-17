Bobby Branham
Bobby Branham, 81, of Van Buren died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Dora Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Patresa White; a son, Bobby Branham; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.