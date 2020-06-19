Bobby Branham
Bobby Branham
Bobby Branham, 81, of Van Buren died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Dora Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Patresa White; a son, Bobby Branham; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
Dora Cemetery Arbor
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Dora Cemetery Arbor
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
