Bobby Branham

Bobby Branham, 81, of Van Buren died Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Dora Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Patresa White; a son, Bobby Branham; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery.



