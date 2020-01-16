Home

Bobby Brannon


1939 - 2020
Bobby Brannon Obituary
Bobby Brannon
Bobby James Brannon, 80, of Arkoma passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Bobby was born March 21, 1939, in Pine Valley, Okla., to Ammon James and Jewel Dean (Hall) Brannon. Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Whirlpool after 30 years as an electrical maintenance supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Mickey Rogers Brannon (2016); a sister, Helen Rana Barrett; and two brothers, Gene and Lonnie Brannon.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Brannon-Bartels and husband Jon of Bentonville; a son, Bryan Brannon of Fanshawe, Okla.; three granddaughters, Kassidy Brannon-Bartels, Masey Brannon and Kynlie Brannon; a brother, Neil Brannon and wife Gail of Arkoma; three nieces, Launa Brannon Benson, Kimberly Brannon Kramer and Jeana Brannon Allen; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Community of Christ Church in Fanshawe with Sally McGowen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Fanshawe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 3-5 p.m. Sunday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 17, 2020
