Bobby Bray
Bobby Bray
Bobby Phil Bray, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at his home. He was the former owner of Bray Painting.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Bray; six children, Bobby Phil Bray Jr. (Debbie) of Van Buren, Keith Allen Bray (Jennifer) and Christy Allen, both of Fort Smith, Shellie Barter (Michael) of Muldrow, Clifford Allen Jr. (Melissa) of Shady Point and Ellen Mayo of Texas; a brother, Ricky Bray; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
