Bobby Brewer
1959 - 2020-06-26
Bobby Ashanti Brewer, 60, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his significant other, Kathie Thompson; six daughters, Catrina Campbell, Monique, Crystal, Marquita and Kiandra Thompson and Talisha Freeman; a son, Robert Marks Jr.; four sisters, Mae Weaver, Deborah Fuller, Teresa Smith and Tracy Brewer; three brothers, Anthony, Michael and Terrance Brewer; and nine grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
