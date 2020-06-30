Bobby Brewer
Bobby Ashanti Brewer, 60, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his significant other, Kathie Thompson; six daughters, Catrina Campbell, Monique, Crystal, Marquita and Kiandra Thompson and Talisha Freeman; a son, Robert Marks Jr.; four sisters, Mae Weaver, Deborah Fuller, Teresa Smith and Tracy Brewer; three brothers, Anthony, Michael and Terrance Brewer; and nine grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.