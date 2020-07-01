1/1
Bobby Byrd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Byrd
Bobby Allen Byrd, age 63, of Hackett went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 1, 2020, at his home. He was born July 30, 1956, in Fort Smith to Gene and Lavern Byrd. He was raised in Hackett and owned his own business for many years mining rock from his quarry at Byrd Stone. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to garden.
He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Deloris Byrd; and a grandson, Paxtan Byrd.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Lavern Byrd; a brother, Bill Byrd; a sister, Patsy Walters; and two sons, Wesley Byrd and wife April and Erick Byrd and wife Candace. He is also survived by his love, Ramona Nason and her daughters Rhianna and Jana Nason; and six grandchildren, Madison, Kandace, Donavan, Jeremiah, Devan and Dylan Byrd.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3 at French Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
Family will greet friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Byrd, Eric Byrd, Michael Duggan, Mike Daubert, James Tedford, Kevin Hamilton, Barry McKinny and Bud Bunum.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Byrd and Dennis Walker.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved