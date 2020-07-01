Bobby Byrd

Bobby Allen Byrd, age 63, of Hackett went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 1, 2020, at his home. He was born July 30, 1956, in Fort Smith to Gene and Lavern Byrd. He was raised in Hackett and owned his own business for many years mining rock from his quarry at Byrd Stone. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to garden.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Deloris Byrd; and a grandson, Paxtan Byrd.

Bobby is survived by his mother, Lavern Byrd; a brother, Bill Byrd; a sister, Patsy Walters; and two sons, Wesley Byrd and wife April and Erick Byrd and wife Candace. He is also survived by his love, Ramona Nason and her daughters Rhianna and Jana Nason; and six grandchildren, Madison, Kandace, Donavan, Jeremiah, Devan and Dylan Byrd.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3 at French Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.

Family will greet friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Byrd, Eric Byrd, Michael Duggan, Mike Daubert, James Tedford, Kevin Hamilton, Barry McKinny and Bud Bunum.

Honorary pallbearers are Bill Byrd and Dennis Walker.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store