Bobby Christol
Bobby Earl Christol was born May 5, 1947, in Lake Village to Theophilus Polk and Annie Mae Christian. He attended school in Fort Smith, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Ann King. They were blessed with three daughters. Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. He was an expert rifleman and paratrooper. After he was honorably discharged, he became a skilled carpenter. There were several things in this world that Bobby loved: Jesus, his family, James Brown, dancing and talking mess with anyone who would talk mess with him.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Steve Calhoun; and his maternal grandparents, Julius and Lula Christian.
He leaves to mourn his passing three daughters, Michelle Christol and Sandra Casey, both of Kansas City, Mo., and Cynthia (Mikel) Tucker of Raymore, Mo.; a special cousin/brother, Willie (Beverly) Polk of Fort Smith; five brothers, James Roy (Marilyn) Jones of Georgia and Kenneth Jr., Kevin, Keith and Michael Parnell, all of Michigan; a sister, Bridgette Harris of Indiana; five grandchildren, Brandon Adkins, Elijah Casey, Cydney Payne, Jacob Payne and Moriah Tucker, all of Missouri; a great-grandson, Javier Adkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2020