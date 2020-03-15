|
Bobby Christol
Bobby Earl Christol, 72, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Christol, Sandra Casey and Cynthia Tucker; a sister, Bridgette Harris; five brothers, James Jones and Kenneth, Kevin, Keith and Michael Parnell; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 16, 2020