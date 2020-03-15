Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Christol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Christol

Send Flowers
Bobby Christol Obituary
Bobby Christol
Bobby Earl Christol, 72, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Christol, Sandra Casey and Cynthia Tucker; a sister, Bridgette Harris; five brothers, James Jones and Kenneth, Kevin, Keith and Michael Parnell; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -