Bobby Cleaver
Bobby "Bob" Wayne Cleaver, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from Flanders Industries in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Hoyt Woods; his father, Elmer Cleaver; and his twin brother, Bill Cleaver.
He is survived by a son, Brian Medlock of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, MacKenzie Gatewood of Van Buren and Nicolae Medlock of Missouri; a great-grandchild, Liam Gatewood of Van Buren; and his special friends, Sam and Zelda Phillips.
Funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Ocker Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will be at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
.