Bobby Fletcher
Bobby Eugene Fletcher, of Fort Smith, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, March 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 2, 1928, to the late Marvin Luther and Avis Frances Mackey Fletcher in Muskogee, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 67 years, Jeanne Marlane Webster Fletcher.
Bobby is survived by two sons, Bobby Jr. and his wife Dorinda and Guy and his wife Lisa; two daughters, Laura and her husband Robert Donoho and Lucy Barnes, all of Fort Smith; also 10 grandchildren, Riley Drew Donoho and wife Joni, Kate Donoho Hughes and husband Mike and Eric Barnes, all of Fort Smith, Charlotte Donoho Beatty and husband Adam of Norman, Okla., Natalie Fletcher Carter and husband Ryan of Monument, Colo., Kevin Barnes and Elizabeth Fletcher of Fayetteville, Meredith Fletcher Therrien and husband Alex of Zionsville, Ind., Olivia Fletcher of Siloam Springs and Marlane Barnes Of Los Angeles; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In his youth, Bobby was a Golden Gloves winner and a football player. He attended Fort Smith High School. He earned an associate degree from Westark Junior College.
Bobby and his late wife, Jeanne, were longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Bobby was the owner of The Country Corner Antique and Collectibles Shop in Van Buren. Bobby was an artist, a gardener, a woodcarver and a collector of antiques and political memorabilia. He was a songwriter, a coach and a talented fast-pitch softball player who managed and played on four straight state championship teams. Bobby was a golfer who, along with his sons, competed in and won night-time golf tournaments. He was a creator of award winning Christmas scenes, an antique car collector and the creator of the All-American Quarterback Football board game.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial to follow the service at Oak Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be the 10 grandchildren of Bobby Fletcher, as well as two great-grandsons, Aidan Riley Donoho and Noah Michael Hughes.
