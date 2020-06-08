Bobby Foreman

Bobby Dean Foreman, 28, of Sallisaw died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by seven children; his mother, Drusilla Foreman; his father, Cleonis Dean Sr.; two sisters, Venita Dean and Jackelia Sanders; six brothers, Larry, Antwon and Cleonis Dean, Dustin Taylor and Robbie and Christopher Foreman; and his grandparents, Minerva Roberts and Edna Tucker.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



