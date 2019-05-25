Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Bobby Frasher

Bobby Frasher Obituary
Bobby Frasher
Bobby "Chink" Frasher, 90, of the Montreal community, near Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Charleston. He was retired after 33 years from American Can Co. and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Mount Oliver Cemetery in Midland, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Frasher and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bertha Frasher; four brothers, Leo, Harold, Earl and Paul Frasher; and two sisters, Helen Morrison and Wilma Deanne Beshears.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olive Cemetery Association, 6619 Mountain Valley Lane, Hackett, AR 72937 or to a .
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019
