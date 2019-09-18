|
Bobby Garrett
Bobby Garrett, 56, of Gore died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Event Center in Gore with cremation to follow.
He is survived by a daughter, Matilda Birdtail of Gore; a son, Marcus Birdtail of Porum, Okla.; his mother, Charlotte Wood of Gore; two sisters, Holly and Paula Garrett, both of Muskogee, Okla.; a brother, Larry Garrett of Muskogee; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the event center, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 19, 2019