Bobby Goodwin

Bobby Wayne Goodwin, 83, passed away Sept. 22,2020. He was born Jan. 10, 1937. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a meteorologist.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Goodwin; a daughter, Teri Bryan of Centerton; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Family-held celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Mountainburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



