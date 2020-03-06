|
Bobby Harper
Bobby R. Harper succumbed to a long battle with cancer on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born April 20, 1943, in Magnolia to A.G. and Necie (Eddington) Harper. After graduating from Willisville High School, Bobby moved to Nashville, Tenn., to master his craft in auto/diesel mechanics. He graduated from Nashville Auto-Diesel College in 1962 and moved back to Magnolia, where he worked as a mechanic and parts manager for Bobby Hinson Ford for many years.
In 1964, he met the love of his life, Judy Whittington. They married in 1966 and spent their lives together for the last 53 years. The other love of his life was his daughter, Donna. He always enjoyed teaching her life skills such as changing a tire on her car, how to mow her lawn and even a few plumbing lessons. Bobby lit up when Donna was in the room and even just talking about her made his eyes sparkle.
After moving to Fort Smith in 1998, Bobby continued his first love as a mechanic at Greg's Too Car Care Center, until he retired in 2015. Greg and his family became close friends with the Harpers and remain so today.
Bobby was a man of few words, unless you wanted to talk about cars (in particular, Fords). He was always the first one in line to help a friend or neighbor with car and home repairs. There wasn't a thing that man couldn't fix. Bobby's motto in life was, "We'll play it by ear," which he always did.
After retirement, Bobby took up beekeeping as a hobby. As with everything he did, he researched everything he could find and learned all he could about his bees. He had many beehives and enjoyed all aspects of the hives and ending with the honey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Wyman and Bernice Whittington; a brother-in-law, Jim Whittington; and an infant son, Stephen Harper.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Judy of the home; a daughter, Donna Harper of Magnolia; two cousins, Jay (Susan) Young of Fort Smith and Barbara Percosan of Santa Rosa, Calif; an aunt; his close friend, Gary (Kathy) Pyle of Magnolia, who was like a brother to him; and the many friends who loved him. He is also survived by his little buddy, his beloved dog Harley.
As he wished, Bobby will be cremated under the supervision of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be planned at a later date by his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in his memory.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 8, 2020