Bobby Holzman
1939 - 2020
Bobby Holzman
Bobby Gene Holzman, age 81, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. He was born June 1, 1939, in Paris to Herman and Norene Holzman.
Bob enjoyed horseback riding and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids. His greatest joy was his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Phil Holzman and Don Holzman and wife Pat.
He is survived by his wife, Delpha "Tiny" Holzman; a daughter, Bobbi Maynard and husband Creighton III; a son, Mike Holzman and wife Crystal; two grandchildren, Jordan and Creighton IV; a brother, Bill Holzman and wife Dona; a sister, Pam Tobey and husband David; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Holzman; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Carpenter Cemetery, south of Ozark.
Visitation was held Sept. 27 at Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Information submitted by Smith Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Born 2 Be Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 12650 I-35, Valley View, Texas 76272, or online at www.born2betec.org.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home
2951 S. Belt Line Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
9729755000
