1/1
Bobby King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby King
Bobby Elzie King, 58, of Tomah, Wis., formerly of Greenwood, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 29, 1962, in Van Buren to Joe Bob and LuAnn King.
Bobby graduated high school in 1981 and joined the U.S. Army that same year. After spending four years in the 82nd Airborne, he joined the Army Reserves followed by the Active Guard Reserve, until his retirement in 2010. He worked as a contractor at Fort McCoy and then transferred in 2017 to work as a civilian for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was on the lake or just outdoors. His pastimes were hunting, fishing and shooting with anyone that wanted to go.
He was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law, mother-in-law, nephew and niece.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; a son, Jeffrey (Katlyn) of Tomah; a daughter, Kristin Johnson (Willie) of Warrens, Wis.; two granddaughters, Eilze and Sanka; his mother, LuAnn King; three siblings, Tammy, Randy and Jimmy; two sisters-in-law, Gina Scantling (Tony) and Geri Oaks (Danny); and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the Stan and Nancy Seipel family, along with his extended family.
The King family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice Touch and the Mayo Oncology Department for the excellent care that was given to Bobby.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance in Warrens. A gathering will be held in Greenwood at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home in Tomah.
Online condolences may be made at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI 54660
(608) 372-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved