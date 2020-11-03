Bobby King
Bobby Elzie King, 58, of Tomah, Wis., formerly of Greenwood, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 29, 1962, in Van Buren to Joe Bob and LuAnn King.
Bobby graduated high school in 1981 and joined the U.S. Army that same year. After spending four years in the 82nd Airborne, he joined the Army Reserves followed by the Active Guard Reserve, until his retirement in 2010. He worked as a contractor at Fort McCoy and then transferred in 2017 to work as a civilian for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was on the lake or just outdoors. His pastimes were hunting, fishing and shooting with anyone that wanted to go.
He was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law, mother-in-law, nephew and niece.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; a son, Jeffrey (Katlyn) of Tomah; a daughter, Kristin Johnson (Willie) of Warrens, Wis.; two granddaughters, Eilze and Sanka; his mother, LuAnn King; three siblings, Tammy, Randy and Jimmy; two sisters-in-law, Gina Scantling (Tony) and Geri Oaks (Danny); and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the Stan and Nancy Seipel family, along with his extended family.
The King family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice Touch and the Mayo Oncology Department for the excellent care that was given to Bobby.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance in Warrens. A gathering will be held in Greenwood at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home in Tomah.
Online condolences may be made at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
.