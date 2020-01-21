|
Bobby Lewis Jr.
Bobby Joe Lewis Jr., 54, of Greenwood left his earthly world on Jan. 18, 2020, to be with his heavenly Father. He was born May 22, 1965, in Fort Smith. Bobby grew up playing sports and spent many summer days on the baseball fields with his friends, coaches, family and teammates. He loved to hunt and looked forward to opening day of deer season each year. His hobbies also included his collection of comic books along with his collection of Star War books, videos, figures and art; however, his passion in life was golf. Bobby played in high school for the Bulldogs at Greenwood High School and in college for the Lions at Westark Community College in Fort Smith and the Trojans at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. All of his working life was devoted to golf. Bobby started his career at Vache Grasse Recreation Golf Course, where he became the golf course superintendent. He completed his passion as the superintendent, instructor and manager at Deer Trails Golf Course. He cherished the friendships created while playing and serving the game of golf.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Edmund Lewis; and his grandparents, Archie and Lois Lewis and Gerald and Ellen Gordon.
He is survived by his parents, Bobby Joe and Wanda Louise (Gordon) Lewis; a daughter, Samantha Jo Lewis; and a sister, Laura Lewis Hoyt and husband Freddie.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
A special thank you goes out to Jennifer, Shari and the Mercy fifth floor nursing staff.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 23, 2020