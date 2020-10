Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby McNabb

Bobby D. McNabb, 77, of Roland died Oct. 14, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Church of God in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline; two daughters, Cyndy Nolan and Kelly Freeman; a son, Bobby McNabb Jr.; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.



