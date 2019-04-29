|
Bobby Middleton
Bobby Ray Middleton, 75, passed away April 27, 2019. He was the owner of A1 Carpet. He was a licensed minister and missionary and made 13 trips to Russia.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Middleton of the home; one son, Jeffrey Middleton of Fort Smith; one daughter, Leslie Forte of Mountain View; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements were made under Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019