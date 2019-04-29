Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Bobby Middleton
Bobby Ray Middleton, 75, passed away April 27, 2019. He was the owner of A1 Carpet. He was a licensed minister and missionary and made 13 trips to Russia.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Middleton of the home; one son, Jeffrey Middleton of Fort Smith; one daughter, Leslie Forte of Mountain View; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements were made under Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019
