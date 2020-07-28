Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Miller Jr.

John "Bobby" Miller Jr., 38, of Summerfield died July 25, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Summerfield Church of Christ with burial at Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Vickey and John Miller; a sister, Marianne Miller; his adopted parents, Sharon and James Herrington; and two adopted brothers, Cody Herrington and John Cogburn.



