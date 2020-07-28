1/
Bobby Miller Jr.
1981 - 2020
{ "" }
John "Bobby" Miller Jr., 38, of Summerfield died July 25, 2020, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Summerfield Church of Christ with burial at Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his parents, Vickey and John Miller; a sister, Marianne Miller; his adopted parents, Sharon and James Herrington; and two adopted brothers, Cody Herrington and John Cogburn.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
JUL
30
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Summerfield Church of Christ
