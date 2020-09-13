Bobby Parker Sr.
Bobby Eugene Parker, Sr., 89, of Arkoma passed from this life to his heavenly home on Sept. 11, 2020.
With his family near, he left behind the pain and sickness of this world and entered the presence of his Savior. Bobby was born March 5, 1931, to Elmer and Ella Parker, the oldest son of four children and was a lifelong resident of Arkoma. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ella Faye Irvin; and brother, Elmer Lee Parker.
Bobby served our country during the Korean war as a dental technician in San Antonio, Texas. The love of his life, his bride and wife of 64 years, Patsy McCrady was the younger sister of his best friend from High School, Frank McCrady. They married soon after he returned to Arkoma from service.
His first career, post war, was as a dental technician for Homer Dixon's dental lab in Fort Smith. He was a key member of the team and enjoyed literally making smiles for over 37 years. After retirement from the dental industry, he spent a short time at Whirlpool and finally settled into his most loved role as Bob the Builder (and bus driver) for Arkoma Public Schools. Bob was a key ingredient to keeping Singleton Elementary humming for more than 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy; daughters, Polly Vincent and husband Steve, and Robbie Reynolds and husband Larry; son, Bobby Parker, Jr. and wife Kim; grandchildren, Elijah Parker and wife Kelley, Hannah Parker, Hope Johnson and husband Jess, Jacob Parker and fiancé Britni, Luke Reynolds, Lydia Reynolds, Jason Vincent, Michelle Vincent, Sarah Parker; great-grandchildren, Austin Vincent, Cheyanne Marshall, David Vincent, Everett Parker, J.J. Vincent, Kylah, Johnson, Tucker Marshall; sister, Katherine Benge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Arkoma First Baptist Church with former Pastor Rick Kester officiating. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. At both the service and the funeral home, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkoma First Baptist Church, P.O. 1004, Arkoma, OK 74901 or by calling: 918-875-3152.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.