Bobby Parks Obituary
Bobby Parks
Bobby Gene Parks, 87, of the Catcher community passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born March 18, 1932, in the Catcher community in Crawford County to the late Deig and Morene (Smith) Parks. He was a 1950 graduate of Van Buren High School, a veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserve and attended Oklahoma State University. He was a 1980 graduate of Harding University. He was a dairy and vegetable farmer for many years and was named Crawford County Farm Family of the Year in 1960. He was a Church of Christ minister for over 60 years and a member and former elder of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. He retired from Harding University as assistant director of Harding School of Biblical Studies and was inducted into the Van Buren High School Hall of Honor in 2008. Bobby enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was very outgoing, energetic, had a contagious smile and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Graham of Van Buren; and a grandson, Parker Nelms.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 67 years, Sue Corroto Parks of the home; a daughter, Carole Nelms and husband Walter of Little Rock; a son-in-law, Steve Graham of Van Buren; a granddaughter, Staci Chuculate and husband Brian of Fort Worth, Texas; two grandsons, Taylor Graham and Zach Graham and wife Rachael, both of Van Buren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Private interment of cremains will be at Gill Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Holly Jennings and the staff at Heart of Hospice.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019
