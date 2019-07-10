|
|
Bobby Person
Bobby Person, 56, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2018, at a local hospital. He was born July 15, 1962, in Fort Smith. He was a salesman for Cardinal Motors.
His mother, Norma Jo Bartlett Person; paternal grandparents, Frederick and Juanita Person; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Norma Bartlett preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Emma Person, Alivia Person, Amanda McFall and Ashley Brewer; son, Matthew Merrill; parents, Robert Howard Person and Linda Person; sister, Angela Person Crook; nieces, Ava and Zoe Crook; brother, Darin (Tracy) Person; nephews, Dalton (Claire) Person and Drew Person; brother, Phillip (Laura) Person; grandchildren, Kaw-liga and Karleigh Brewer; his uncle, Loren "Beezle" Person; and aunts, Lila "Gertie" Schmidt and Janice (Jim) Stieber survive him.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Community Bible Church with burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Willie Joice, Martin Young, Neal Coleman, Eddie Auprey, Bobby Norton and Nathan "Bubba" Kendall.
Honorary pallbearers are Troy Bailey, Jason "Hoot" Ely, Jake Seay and Jason Crook.
The family will visit with friends 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Harbor House, 615 N. 19th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from July 11 to July 12, 2019