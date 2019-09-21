|
Bobby Plymale
September 19, 2019, our family and friends lost a shining light of joy. Born July 17, 1938, Bobby Plymale was brought into this world as the youngest son of five and a loving big brother to his only sister.
The famous boxer Sugar Ray Robinson once said, "To be a champ, you have to believe in yourself when no one else will." Bobby fully embraced this idea and at a young age he learned to never give up, to be a fighter. As a boxer through and through, that fire would later drive him through his time spent serving our country in the Navy. After traveling the world on the USS Midway, USS Coral Sea and USS Theodore Roosevelt, he returned back to the states having received an honorable discharge. Upon returning, he went to work for the local taxi company. It was through this job that he would meet the woman who would soon become his wife. In the summer of 1960, Bobby met his match in a young spitfire of a woman named Darlene Grill. After initially refusing his proposals, she eventually conceded and they married later that year on Sept. 2, 1960. By the summer of 1961, the pair would welcome their first child. Robby Plymale was born July 6, 1961. A few short years later, they would welcome another rambunctious boy, Ricky Plymale on Aug. 23, 1964.
A dedicated family man, milkman and community member, Bobby spent his time in service to those around him. He would go on to help underprivileged young men pursue their passion for boxing and served as a beacon of hope for many of the boys he mentored including at times his own sons. Bobby never met a stranger, which is why he will be missed by so many people — family, friends, the cashier at his favorite Italian restaurant and even the drive-through attendant at the local Wendy's. His kind heart and spirited energy were polarizing for anyone lucky enough to get to spend time with him.
More so than anything, he has left behind a legacy of wisdom and honor that he passed on not only to his sons but to his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements made under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 22, 2019