Bobby Smith
Bobby Joe Smith, 84, a resident of Fort Smith, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Crowder, Okla., to the late Emmett and Ollie (Kirby) Smith. He was married to the love of his life, Sandra Kay Smith, for 56 years. Bobby and Kay raised their family in Bonanza. They relocated to Spiro in 1986, to be close to their grandchildren. Bobby was a member of the U.S. Navy Reserves and Assembly of God Church. He worked many years upholstering furniture and and retired from Baldor Electric after 20 years of service. Bobby loved his family and looked forward to spending time with each one of them, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed metal detecting, aka treasure hunting, gardening and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Smith, Patsy Beebe and Peggy Shigley; and three brothers, J.C. Smith, L.C. Smith and Carl "Archie" Smith.
Bobby leaves behind to cherish his memory three children, Timothy Smith and wife Gaylene of Fort Smith, Larry Smith of Midland and Andy Smith of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Jami Hentzen and husband Brandon of Skiatook, Okla., Travis Smith and wife Jeanne of Fort Smith and Tyler Smith and wife Charity of Central City; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee Aber, Braden and Braeli Hentzen, Coby and Hannah Porter and Addyson and Colton Smith; two brothers, Clarence Smith and wife Shirley and John Smith and wife Linda, both of Van Buren; as well as a host of loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Bobby's graveside life celebration will held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at White Bluff Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Timothy Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020