Bobby Stovall
Bobby Stovall
Bobby Lee Stovall, 83, of Greenwood entered into rest on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Greenwood. He was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Huntland, Tenn., to Hughie and Mary (Medley) Stovall. He served for 25 years as a minister for various Nazarene churches.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Carolyn Stovall; his parents; and a sister, Betty Smithery.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Stovall of the home; two sons, Robert Stovall of Tulsa and Gary Stovall (Suzie) of Greenwood; a daughter, Christy Hale (Joey) of Springdale; three stepsons, Greg Ruff (Amy) and Paul Ruff (Tracey), both of Nashville, Tenn., and David Ruff (Christine) of Canton, Ga.; three sisters, Shirley Jones of Winchester, Tenn., Linda Holiday of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Evelyn Green of Huntland; a brother, James Stovall of Winchester; 10 grandchildren, Nick Stovall, Adam Stovall, Courtney Roberts, Chase Hale, Megan Tubbs, Miles Ruff, Bethany Ruff, Briley Ruff, Brealyn Ruff and Hunter Ruff; and five great-grandchildren, Tripp Stovall, Ellie Stovall, Eden Stovall, Gideon Stovall and Luke Hale.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith. Interment with military honors will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Adam Stovall, Nick Stovall, Joey Hale, Greg Ruff, David Ruff and Paul Ruff.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Taylor, Scott Taylor, John Townsend, Taylor Townsend, Steven Taylor and J.T. Tubbs.
To place an online tribute, please visit LewisFuneralChapel.net.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
