Bobby Sutterfield
Bobby Dale Sutterfield, 73, of Ozark entered his eternal home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Cherokee, Okla., to Cecil James and Mary Barbara Hayes Sutterfield. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from April 24, 1963 to June 29, 1964, during the Vietnam War. He worked as a professional industrial maintenance man in the production business, however, to his family he was a jack-of-all-trades. He was of the Baptist faith. In his spare time, he loved trout fishing in the spring and fall. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold, Larry and George Sutterfield; and a sister, Theresa Sutterfield.
Bobby is survived by two sons, James Sutterfield of Van Buren and Terry Sutterfield and wife Tammy of Lavaca; a daughter, Sharon Sutterfield of Charleston; two brothers, Leon and Ralph Sutterfield, both of Tulsa; two sisters, Mickie Green-Weygand and husband Eddie of Sapulpa, Okla., and Anna Drew and husband Dallas of Kansas City, Kan.; four grandchildren, Stephen Jones, Trent and Shelton Sutterfield and Sonya Cyr; his companion, Joleta Gilbreath of the home; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and extended family and friends. He also dearly loved these children, Zachary, Isabella, Cortney and Caitlyn Gilbreath, Christian Morales, Declan Gilbreath, Adam and Noah Dotson, Karey Monroe, Nick Lindsey and Alexander, Gabriel and Teyah Thomas.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brandon Crew officiating and burial with military honors at Oak Ridge Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Family will visit with friends 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home, prior to service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zachary Moore, Ricky Bowman, Jimmy Moore, Jerry Howe, Jimmy Drexson, Glenn Howe and Dennis Harrison.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019