Bobby Woodral

Bobby Joe Woodral, 65, of Heavener died Oct. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith.

No service is scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Patti Reile; a son, Justin Woodral; a sister, Patsy Williams; a brother, Vernon Woodral; and eight grandchildren.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



