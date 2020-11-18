Bobby Woodrome Sr.
Bobby Joe Woodrome Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Broken Arrow, Okla., to W.E. Woodrome and Naomi Marple.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Bale; a brother, Ed Roshell; his wife of 56 years, Goldie Woodrome; a daughter, Tina Tripp; and a great-granddaughter, Gracie Conner.
He is survived by two daughters, Lora Burkett of Alma and Shannon Keith of Muldrow; two sons, Bobby Jr. and Joseph Woodrome, both of Fort Smith; a brother, Travis Cantrell of Perryton, Texas; a sister-in-law, Freda Williams of Jenny Lind; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Victory Church, 3912 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Randall Tripp, Michael Vaughn, Keith Nichols, James Brown, Jay Oliver and Shane Lowrey.
