1/1
Bobby Woodrome Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Woodrome Sr.
Bobby Joe Woodrome Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Broken Arrow, Okla., to W.E. Woodrome and Naomi Marple.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Bale; a brother, Ed Roshell; his wife of 56 years, Goldie Woodrome; a daughter, Tina Tripp; and a great-granddaughter, Gracie Conner.
He is survived by two daughters, Lora Burkett of Alma and Shannon Keith of Muldrow; two sons, Bobby Jr. and Joseph Woodrome, both of Fort Smith; a brother, Travis Cantrell of Perryton, Texas; a sister-in-law, Freda Williams of Jenny Lind; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Victory Church, 3912 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Randall Tripp, Michael Vaughn, Keith Nichols, James Brown, Jay Oliver and Shane Lowrey.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved