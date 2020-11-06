Boniface Pfeiffer
Boniface J. Pfeiffer, a resident of Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Charleston at the age of 92. He was born April 18, 1928, in Paris to William Pfeiffer and Elizabeth (Gack) Pfeiffer. He retired from Ace Comb in Booneville and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randy Pfeiffer; and a granddaughter, Nichole Downs.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Lovelace) Pfeiffer; a daughter, Diana Askins of Paris; three sons, Rick Pfeiffer and wife Janette of Coal Hill, Steve Pfeiffer and wife Kristi of Caulksville and Gary Pfeiffer and wife Lisa of Paris; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Rosary service will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m officiated by Father Reginald Udouj, O.S.B., under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Pfeiffer, Shawn Askins, Garrett Downs, Kevin Pfeiffer, Steve Lovelace and Greg Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Pfeiffer, Kenny Pfeiffer, Justin Pfeiffer, Haskell Casalman and Kedric Paschal.
