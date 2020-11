Or Copy this URL to Share

Boniface Pfeiffer

Boniface J. Pfeiffer, 92, of Paris died Nov. 5, 2020.

Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with funeral Mass at 11 a.m., under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; a daughter, Diana Askins; three sons, Rick, Steve and Gary Pfeiffer; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



