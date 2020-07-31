Bonnie Burt
Bonnie Elaine Burt, most affectionately known as "Granny Burt," passed on into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020. She was 96 years old.
Elaine made her grand entrance in the middle of an ice storm on Jan. 5, 1924, in Loving, Okla. When it looked like her birth was going to be more complicated than expected, her father Elmer Cheek went on horseback to fetch the doctor. Upon his return, his youngest daughter was already born and his clothes were frozen to his saddle. It was that cold winter day, when the Cheek-Burt family would gain a member who would leave a lasting impression on many lives.
Granny Burt spent her childhood days riding horses and being her dad's shadow on their small farm and in their family-owned grocery store. Although her mother raised her to be a delicate lady, her father encouraged her to follow her passion of being a cowgirl. In 1940, her picture was published in a National Geographic Magazine, which featured her with her team of Oklahoma rodeo queen contestants. She could ride, rope and wrangle with the best of them.
In her young adult years, she worked as a bookkeeper at various places. Later in life, she committed to be the best homemaker when she married Joe Dick Burt of Charleston in 1959 and had their son Bill one year later.
Granny Burt dedicated her whole life to taking care of others. She had a gift for understanding when someone needed a little help, a little pep talk or one of her genuine smiles. She gave the best advice and always had something wise or witty to share during a mid-afternoon coffee break. She was a one-of-a-kind woman who had a strong devotion to God, her family and her community.
Before her decline in health, Granny Burt was an active member of First Baptist Church in Charleston, where she volunteered her time to promote any program that would lead others to salvation. She was a firm supporter of the Lottie Moon Mission, a Charleston Tigers football fan, a baseball enthusiast, her family's biggest cheerleader and a weekly visitor of Julie Fleming's salon, The Country Clipper, because she was particular about her hair.
Granny Burt was a classic country girl who wasn't afraid of hard work. While her husband ran the family farm, she ran everything else. She raised and mentored many children — first as an aunt, mother and Sunday school teacher, then as a granny and great-grandmother. She kept her yard manicured weekly, tended to an immaculate garden and kept up with the farm books until she was 90 years old.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Dick Burt; a sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and Chris Haskins; her parents, Elmer and Ocie Cheek; and a nephew, Rick Burt.
She is survived by her son, William "Bill" Burt and wife Teresa; four grandchildren, Aaron Burt, Elizabeth Burt Shelby, Brandon Burt and Scarlett Burt; five great-grandchildren, Anna and Fletcher Burt, Cooper Ewing, Truett Shelby and J.R. Burt; a nephew, Jim Haskins and wife Nancy; a niece, Candy Haskins Doughty; and a sister-in-law, Betty Burt.
The family would like to thank Lauren Jones, Sula Mae Pike and the staff at Greenhurst Nursing Home for the diligent care of Granny Burt over the past five years.
Viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 107 N. Hancock St., Charleston, AR 72933.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com
.