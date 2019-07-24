|
|
Bonnie Garris
Bonnie Jean Garris, age 59, of Fort Smith died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 10, 1959, in Conway to the Billy Jo and Mary Marcell Garris. Bonnie was a bartender.
She is survived by her life partner, Anthony Dobson of the home; her mother, Marcell Tipton of Van Buren; one son, Aaron Johnson of Muldrow; one daughter, Kim Johnson of Muldrow; one brother, Bobby Christmas of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Zachary Dunlap, Logan Cunningham, Daley Johnson and Nachel Johnson.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on July 25, 2019