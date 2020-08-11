Bonnie Jeffries
Bonnie Jean Jeffries, 86, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Independence, Kan., to Oscar and Charlotte Nice. She was a homemaker and a Methodist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Owen Jeffries; a grandson, Ken Jeffries; two sisters, Hazel Smith and Helen Nice; and eight brothers, Vensen, Jack, Durward, John, Paul, Eldon, Carl and Bob Nice.
She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Landers and husband Tim of Van Buren; two sons, Owen G. Jeffries of Leon, Kan., and Monte Jeffries and wife Mona of El Dorado, Kan.; four grandchildren, Joe Jeffries and wife Heidi, Amanda Kirilenko, Keri Warren and husband Derek and Keli Morgan and husband Stephen; and eight great-grandchildren, Bailey Jeffries, Saige Jeffries, Bonner Jeffries, Korban Kirilenko, Luke Warren, Andrew Warren, Brooks Morgan and Charlotte Morgan.
Private graveside service will be held at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Memory Lane at Legacy Heights, Home Instead and Heart of Hospice for their support and care of Miss Bonnie during her battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.
To place an online tribute, plaese go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
