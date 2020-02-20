Home

Bonnie Kirk Obituary
Bonnie Kirk
Bonnie Pigeon Kirk, 73, of Marble City, Okla., died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Marble City.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Stokes Smith Ceremonial Grounds in Sallisaw with burial at Bush Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Tony; two sons, Vince Kirk of Seattle and Wyman Kirk of Tahlequah, Okla.; two sisters, Betty Horsechief of Dallas and Wanda Byrd of Marble City; two brothers, Raymond Pigeon of Sallisaw and Levi Pigeon of De Queen; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020
