Bonnie London
Bonnie London, 81, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. She worked at Whirlpool and was a cook at Ray Baker Senior Citizen Center in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles London; a son, Jackie London; and her parents, Everett and Edith (Davis) Ridenour.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice McGrew of Fremont, Neb., and Julie Dumas and husband Reese of Fort Smith; a brother, Dennis Ridenour and wife Chris of Winslow; a daughter-in-law, Kathy London of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Vaught Cemetery in Mountainburg, with Pastor Wayne Dawson from First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
